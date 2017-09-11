Public warned of increase in vehicle theft

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office has seen an increase of vehicle theft reports in the last week. There have been four reported vehicle thefts: two from residences and one from a business east of Little Falls and one from the Rice Skunk Lake Public Access in Little Falls Township. The two thefts from residences: one occurred off of Highway 25, north of Pierz in Platte Township, and the other off of Cable Road in Sobieski.

Sheriff Shawn Larsen said three of the vehicles stolen were left unlocked with the keys inside the vehicle. The fourth vehicle stolen had its window smashed out and it’s unknown if there were keys inside of the vehicle at the time of the theft.

The vehicles stolen include:

• A 1996 red Ford F-250 diesel single cab pickup truck, MN LIC/191TTG;

• A 1998 maroon Buick LeSabre Limited Sedan, MN LIC/711KWW;

• A 1999 red Pontiac Grand AM SE Sedan, MN LIC/365LKW; and

• A 2006 silver Toyota Tundra Crew Cab pickup truck, MN LIC/998LKM.

Larsen encourages residents to lock their vehicles and not to leave any valuables in plain view when unattended. The Sheriff’s Office also asks that the pubic continue to report any suspicious activity.

Anyone who sees a suspicious vehicle, is asked to attempt to get a license plate number so that law enforcement can follow up with the registered owner.

Contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 with any information regarding these thefts.