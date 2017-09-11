Rita Boros, age 80, of rural Little Falls, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Cloud.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski, with Fr. Jimmy Joseph and Fr. Joe Herzing concelebrating. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Church Cemetery in Sobieski. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Emblom – Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls with Parish Prayers at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Wednesday from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Rita Margaret (Litke) Boros was born June 10, 1937, in Swanville, to the late Matthew and Bertha (Wiherski) Litke. She attended and graduated from St. Francis High School in Little Falls. Rita was united in marriage to Anthony Paul Boros on July 8, 1957, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls. The couple made their home in Coon Rapids, before moving to the family farm in 1964 where they farmed and raised their family. Through the years, Rita worked as a waitress at the Oaks Supper Club in Little Falls and Andy’s Supper Club in Rice, as an Avon Representative, at IWCO in Little Falls, and as a nursing assistant for Morrison County Public Health and St. Gabriel's Hospital for 22 1/2 years. Rita enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her hobbies included dancing, camping, rug-making, Blue Grass Festivals, and baking, especially cinnamon rolls, bread, mint chocolate chip ice cream, and Aluski and coffee cakes. She enjoyed her time spent with the Good Sam’s Camping Club. She was a member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, Christian Mothers and the Polish Echoes. Her faith was very important to her and she participated in many of the Catholic Traditions.

Left to cherish her memory are children, Anita (David) Miller of Little Falls, Mary (Tom) Kunkel of St. Cloud, RoseAnn (Richard) Wong of St. Cloud, Anthony (Sara) Boros of Zimmerman, Yvonne (Ken) Stoltman of Pequot Lakes, Timothy (Kris) Boros of Little Falls and Terese (Dennis) Gill of St. Augusta; 22 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and siblings, Gene (Mary) Litke of Anoka, Virgil (Myrna) Litke of Cushing, Gerry Litke of Little Falls and Charlotte “Shirley” (Dale) Kraus of Ramsey.

Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony “Tony” Boros Sr.; her parents, Matthew and Bertha (Wiherski) Litke; infant daughter, Maria Boros; and a sister-in-law, Kathleen “Kathy” Litke.

The family of Rita would like to thank the staff of Quiet Oaks for the compassionate and loving care provided to their mother.

