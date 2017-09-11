Robert “Bob” Brenny, 76-year-old resident of Rice, died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at his home with his loving family by his side.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Buckman with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m.- 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13 and on Thursday, Sept. 14 and from 9 9 a.m. until the hour of the service all visitation times will be held at the church.

Robert Roman Brenny was born Jan.1, 1941, in Graham Township, Benton County, to the late Roman and Josephine (Ratka) Brenny. He attended grade school in Gilman and Foley. He graduated from Foley High School in 1958. He was united in marriage to Mary Pick, July 20, 1968, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Buckman. The couple lived in Northeast Minneapolis and Tampa, Fla. In 1971, the couple moved to rural Rice where they built their home and farm from the ground up (they reside today). Bob worked at Honeywell, doing residential construction, Dairy Heard Improvement Association, ASCS Office and Ethanol Plant. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, horseshoes and playing cards. He was a member of St. Michaels Church where he served as an usher and on the church board. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, served on the township board for 10 years was also a 4-H leader for 29 years and a Farm Bureau Board member for 43 years.

Bob was a very involved man who was known for his bright smile, helpful hands, kind nature and generous heart. His children and grandchildren will always remember the hours of card playing, fishing trips, four-wheeler and tractor rides and his constant supply of gumballs. He always put his family first, making sure everyone was taken care of. Until his last day, he still smiled through the pain to spare the sorrow in our eyes. He will be deeply missed by so many.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Mary Brenny; 12 children (and spouses) Tom Brenny, Jerry (Christine) Brenny, Nancy (Steve) Sandeen, Jason (Jill) Brenny, Cindy (Jim) Martz, Dan (Beth) Brenny, Betsy (Dr. Gary) Plotz, Dale (Amber) Brenny, John (Jessica) Brenny, Charlie (Katie) Brenny, Kathy Brenny and Jenny (Cody) Lezer; siblings, Joseph Brenny, Tim (Jane) Brenny, Duane (Mona) Brenny, Madeline Moren, Mary (Richard) Shimanek and Betty (Jerry) Sullivan; brothers-in-law, Dick Voss and Jerome Mehrwerth; 26 grandchildren and two on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Jane Brenny, Shirley, Mehrwerth, Beverly Voss and infant sister, Margie; brothers-in-law, George Moren and David Pick; and a sister-in-law, Yvonne Pick.

