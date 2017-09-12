Gregory Sauer, 66-year-old resident of Onamia, passed away Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at his residence. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, at Holy Cross Center in Onamia.

Gregory J. Sauer was born Feb. 8, 1951, in Little Falls, to Alfred and Rose (Stellmach) Sauer. Greg was the youngest of 10 children. He grew up on the family farm in Buckman, until the age of 5. In 1956, the family moved to Anoka. Greg attended St. Stephen's Catholic School for eight years and graduated from Anoka High School in 1969. He served in the U.S. Army from 1969-1972. Greg married Sharon “Shari” Johnson Sept. 20, 1975, at Church of Epiphany in Coon Rapids. They had three children, Carrie, Justin and Branden. Greg worked at Hoffman Engineering in Anoka, for 28 years. He worked at Stuffy’s Meat Market as a meat cutter. Greg loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed hunting, salmon fishing, riding four wheelers and telling jokes. He loved to gamble, he wasn’t scared to “scratch a few lottery tickets” or “double down on a hand of Black Jack.”

Gregory is survived by his wife Sharon “Shari” of Onamia and their children, Carrie (Anders) Moen of Fridley, Justin (Teri) Sauer of Hillman and Branden Sauer of Onamia; grandchildren, Cory Kappeller and Carter Sauer; brothers, Maurice “Gene” (Geri) Sauer of Wasilla, Alaska, Alfred “Butch” (Rosemaria) Sauer of Barstow, Calif., and Gilbert “Gib” (Debbie) Sauer of Buckman; sisters, Maxine Skiba, of Pierz and Virginia Rezac of Apache Junction, Ariz.; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Rose; Sisters, Alice Shoberg, Lou Prokosch, Betty Brown and Marrianne Holewa.

