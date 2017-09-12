Kimberly R. Lucken, 61- year-old resident of Harding, died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, surrounded by his loving family.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Harding, with Father David Maciej officiating. A visitation will take place from 5-7 on Friday, Sept. 15 and from 9:30-11 a.m. prior to the service, all at the church.

Kimberly was born on March 18, 1956, in Minneapolis, to Richard and Colletta Lucken. He entered the U.S. Marines in April 1973 and was honorably discharged in March of 1977. He often spoke of his travels to foreign countries during his service. Kimberly was united in marriage to Bonnie Litke in 1979 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Harding. The couple had one son, Ricky and later divorced. In August of 1987, he married Sue Woitalla at his residence in Harding. They had two children, Alexandra and Abigail. In 1995 the couple purchased Harding Sportsman’s Bar. They were married for 23 years. Kimberly recently retired after selling the bar in August of 2017. Throughout his 22 years in the hospitality business he acquired many friends, which he welcomed at his home and cabin. Kimberly’s hobbies included hunting, fishing, going to the cabin in Canada and collecting old currency and beer memorabilia. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, putting other people first and his humble and passive personality. Kimberly took great pride in his business accomplishments, his many friendships and most of all his children and grandchildren.

Kimberly is survived by his children, Ricky Lucken of Crosslake, Alexandra Lucken of Pierz and Abigail Lucken of Pierz; grandchildren, Erika and Arieanna Lucken; father, Richard “Dick” (Louise) Lucken of Harding; sister, Jody (Duane) Muncy of Little Falls; and his loyal companion, Snickers.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Colletta Lucken.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.

