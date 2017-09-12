Phyllis Super, 88 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, at the Little Falls Care Center in Little Falls.

Death leaves a heartache hard to heal, but love leaves a memory no one can steal. Phyllis Jane (Eisel) Super rests in God’s care. Phyllis went home to the Lord on August 18, 2017. She was born August 25, 1928 to Pete and Genevieve Eisel. Phyllis married the love of her life and the man of her dreams, Norman Super, on July 28, 1951 and they went on to raise four children. Phyllis loved to embroider and her work was flawless, loved cardinals, loved chocolates and everything else sweet. She was a hard worker, always watched for the first Robin to arrive after a long winter’s wait, loved the song “A Bushel and A Peck,” sung by Doris Day. Made the best chicken and dumpling soup and coconut cream pie ever. An amazingly strong woman, Phyllis endured the loss of her parents Pete and Genevieve Eisel, brother Glen Eisel, husband Norman Super, sister Jeanette Litke and daughter Cheryl Gibeau. Phyllis was loved every day and will be missed every day by her son’s, Craig and partner Bobbi, Buster and wife Jeri, daughter Sylvia and husband Joel, granddaughter Ashley and husband Jon, brother Dale and wife Arlene, nieces and nephews and countless others. Phyllis’ family will be forever grateful to St. Croix Hospice, and the Little Falls Care Center. The staff at these facilities cared for Phyllis with pure compassion and supported her family with tender kindness during this difficult time. Visitation and Memorial service will be held at the Shelley Funeral Home Visitation: September 18, 2017, at 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and September 19, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Memorial Service: September 19, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. If your mother is still on this earth, call her. Tell her you love her. Remember, you're the only person who knows what her heart sounds like from the inside.

