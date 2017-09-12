Roberta “Berta” H. Barthel, 80-year-old resident of Little Falls, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Swanville, with the Rev. Kevin Zellers officiating. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls, MN. A visitation will be held from 9-11 A.M. on Wednesday at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Swanville.

Roberta was born on July 27, 1937 in Cosmos, to the late Harvey and Mildred (Carlson) Bowen. She attended school in Cushing. On June 7, 1957, she was united in marriage to Edward Barthel in Swanville. Roberta worked along- side her husband farming and helping out whereever needed on the farm that she loved. She was an excellent baker and cook. She especially loved baking apple pies, homemade bread and making Cream of Wheat with toast. She looked forward to summer time and having her nieces and nephews visit the farm and fish fries at her niece's house. Roberta was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Swanville. With a smile on her face, Roberta was always very positive and never complained. For the past several years she resided at Highland Senior Living in Little Falls and enjoyed the residents and staff there. Roberta was truly loved by all and will be dearly missed.

Roberta is survived by her brother, Robert Bowen of North St. Paul; sisters, Barbara Beto of Brainerd, Karen (Tom) Fischer of Cottage Grove, Pamela (Roger) Lamb of Stillwater and Ila Rahn of Little Falls; nieces and nephews, Wendy Bowen of North St. Paul, Joe Bowen of Sandstone, Kathy (Greg) Kretzman of Brainerd, Vicky Berry of Brainerd, Debra (Gene) Tautges of Pagosa Springs, Colo., and Les (Connie) Beto of Brainerd; and many grandnieces and nephews.

Roberta was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Edward.

Post navigation