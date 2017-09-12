Ronald (Ronn) J. Niewohner, 72-year-old resident of Little Falls, passed away Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, at the VA Hospital in Minneapolis.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, September 15, 2017 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN, with Pastor Gary Hendrickson officiating. Burial will be at the Springbrook Cemetery in Swanville, MN. Military Rites will be conducted by the Little Falls American Legion Post #46. Visitation will be from 11 AM to 1 PM on Friday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel.

Ronn was born on April 5, 1945, in Little Falls to the late Jack and LaRayne (Johnson) Niewohner. He grew up in Little Falls and attended school and graduated with the class of 1963. After graduation Ronn joined the Marine Corps, where he spent the next three years. When returning home in 1966, he went to work as a semi truck driver, logging millions of miles over the next 29 years. Ronn then returned to school and received his degree as a Avionics Technician. In later years he received his realtor license and was working in real estate until his retirement. Ronn served for many years on the Airport Commission because of his love for aviation. He was also a member of the Sister City Group. Ronn and Jan were able to travel to LeBourget, France and visit the D-Day Beaches in Normandy in 2002.

Ronn enjoyed being a private pilot and working on a 1965 Citabria Aircraft, which he spent many hours completely restoring. He also enjoyed classic cars and had been a member of the Lone Eagle Auto Club. He enjoyed watching many car auctions on TV and various car shows.

Ronn was interested in all the current affairs in our world and often would voice his opinion and was always very direct, he spent many hours documenting the information he had. He will always be remembered as saying it “how it is” and many people appreciated that.

Ronn is survived by his special partner, Janice Stay; brother-in laws, Maurice Stay and Donald Kuchinski; nieces, Linda (Tom) Bauer and Tammy Kuchinski; nephews, Jimmy (Mary) Klosowski, Jeff Klosowski, Jon (Skippy) Klosowski, Timmy (Jen Wolf) Kuchinski; many great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews and many cousins.

Ronn was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and LaRayne Niewohner; grandparents; sisters, Joanne Kuchinski and Janet Niewohner and his infant son, Ronald Jr.

