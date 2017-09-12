Sports roundup: Sept. 12

Sept. 11, 2001 was one of the most tragic days in our nation’s history. Nobody who was alive that day will every forget it. However, that does not stop the world from turning, or the sports from competing.

Yesterday, the area was marked by a cross country invite in Long Prairie. At the meet were both Royalton and Holdingford. The Huskers got the better of the Royals in both the boys and girls races. In the boys race, the Huskers finished second, while the Royals took 18th place out of 23 teams. On the girls side, the Huskers women were ninth overall out of 20 teams, while the Royals were 16th.

The lone volleyball game yesterday was a Swanville win, 3-1, over Pillager. The Bulldogs won straight sets, 25-19, 25-19 and 25-23 after dropping the first set 25-27 to the Huskies.

Late Saturday, the results from tennis and volleyball tournaments trickled in.

The Pierz volleyball team won the Pillager Invite, beating Pine River-Backus 15-13 in a tiebreaking third set in the championship.

Royalton’s volleyball team also found some success, finishing in second place at the Tournament of Roses in Becker, Saturday. The Royals fell in straight sets to Minneapolis Washburn in the title game.

Lastly in volleyball action, Little Falls and Holdingford took part in the tournament in Sauk Rapids. The Flyers lost all four of the matches they played in, including a three-set loss to Monticello and a pair of two-point set losses against Osakis. Holdingford finished fourth place after beating the host in the quarterfinals, but falling in both the semifinals and the third place match.

For the Pierz tennis team it was a successful Saturday at Pine City. The Pioneers finished in second place, accumulating 28 points by outright winning 13 of 21 individual matches.

