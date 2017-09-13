Christopher J. Posch, 15-month-old resident of Sauk Rapids, passed away in his sleep Sept. 11, 2017, at his residence.

A private family burial will take place at Holy Trinity Parish Cemetery in Royalton.

Christopher Joseph Posch was born June 1, 2016, in Sanford, N.C., to Joseph and Leann Posch. He was a smart and curious little boy that always followed his dad’s footsteps. He enjoyed eating animal crackers, one in each hand and one more in his mouth.

Christopher will forever be missed by his parents, Joseph and Leann Posch of Sauk Rapids; grandparents, Carla Posch of St. Cloud, David Posch of Royalton and Katherine Burke of Rock Hill, S.C.; and great-grandmother, Martha Posch of Royalton.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Ralph Posch, Elmer and Arlene Schmitt, James Burke and Donna Parks.

Post navigation