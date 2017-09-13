Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, September 15th at 11 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Marjorie T. Seanger, age 95, of St. Cloud, who died on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at her son’s residence. Rev. Tom Knoblach will officiate. Entombment will be in Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum. Friends may call on Friday morning after 10 a.m. at the church.

Marjorie was born February 11, 1922 in St. Cloud to Henry and Genevieve (Krebs) Muntifering. She married Glenn Seanger on June 4, 1946 at St. Mary’s Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta. She lived with her husband in various places when he was stationed in the US Air Force. The couple moved back to St. Cloud after his retirement. Marge was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and Daughters of Isabella.

Survivors include her children, Jeanne Kasperowski (Dr. Alan) Westfield, MA, Joyce Martin (Charles) Arlington, VA, Jacquelyn Sellers (Ritchie) Springfield, VA, Danny Seanger (Roseanne) Tucson, AZ, Charles Seanger, Minneapolis and Douglas Seanger, St. Cloud; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Harriet Henkemeyer (Jack) St. Cloud, Kathleen McStott (Sylvan) St. Augusta, Francis Muntifering (Shirley) St. Augusta and Gary Muntifering St. Cloud.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn, September 17, 2000; brothers, Ralph, Fred “Fritz,” Harold “Babe” and Robert Muntifering.

The family would especially like to thank the staff at Heartland Hospice for the great care given to their mother.

Memorials are preferred to Heartland Hospice of Brainerd.