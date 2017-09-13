Ronald Hess, age 70 of Foley, passed away Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 15, 2017 at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Visitation will be from 4-9 p.m. Thursday at the Foley Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Rev. Leo Moenkedick will officiate and burial will be in the Parish Cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Ronald Hess was born November 22, 1946 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Clem and Josephine (Albright) Hess. He married Leslie Glade on June 22, 1974 at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Ronald lived and was a dairy farmer near Gilman his entire life. He also owned and operated Ron Hess Trucking, hauling milk for over 30 years. He enjoyed old Case tractors and riding side-by-sides with his grandchildren. He was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife, Leslie of Foley; sons, Mike of Foley and Mark (Sabrina) of Foley; and grandchildren, Conner and Attison. He is also survived by his sisters, Evelyn (Bob) Dumonceaux of St. Joseph and Charlene Lewandowski of Foley; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jerome; sister-in-law, Norma Hess; nephew, Gerald Hess; brother-in-law, Albin Lewandowski; brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Karen McFarland; and his pet dog, Scrappy.

Post navigation