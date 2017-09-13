Sports wrap: Sept. 13

Plenty of prep sports action scattered itself throughout the area last night. Volleyball was one of the best contested.

Swanville’s volleyball team edged Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 3-2. Royalton swept Upsala, 3-0, in a Prairie Conference match-up. Little Falls bested Foley in five sets. However, Pierz was beaten 3-1 by a tough Pequot Lakes team.

The Pierz tennis team cleanly swept Little Falls in Pierz last night.

In soccer action, the Flyer boys topped Becker, 3-1. The Flyers girls were blown away by the Bulldogs, 11-0.

