Chisholm/Maciej

Jeannie Otremba and the late Ron Popp announce the engagement of their daughter, Anita Chisholm to Brad Maciej, son of Clarence and Virginia Maciej and the late Lois Maciej.

Anita is a 1988 graduate of Little Falls Community High School and Inver Hills Community College. She is employed at Times Media (St. Cloud Times).

Brad is a 1987 graduate of Upsala High School. He is employed at Landmark Stucco, Inc.

An October 14, 2017 wedding is being planned.