Robert (Bob) Norberg passed away Sept. 7, 2017, at Walker Methodist Therapy Center.

Robert was born Nov. 11, 1938, to Andrew and Laura (Anderson) Norberg in St. Gabriel's Hospital, Little Falls.

Robert grew up in rural Cushing and Randall. He attended country school graduating from the eighth grade.

Robert is survived by by sisters, Christine (Richard) Mix and Gertrude Maly; and brothers, Carland and Paul (Ruth) Norberg.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Laura Norberg; sisters, Annie Betts and Evelyn Norberg and brother-in-law, Dick Maly.