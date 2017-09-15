Andres crosses first in Holdingford

By Tyler Ohmann

For the second time this season Pierz junior Jake Andres was the first boys varsity racer to cross the finish line.

This time, the Pioneers’ top runner earned the crown at the Holdingford Invite, Sept. 7 with a winning time of 17:20.57. (91717sportsCCWinscherNeutz) Staff photo by Tyler Ohmann

Pierz senior Samantha Winscher, left, runs alongside Royalton freshman Grace Neutz at the Holdingford Invite, Sept. 7.

However, it was the hosts who earned the team win, led by senior Luke Ryan’s seventh place finish of 18:20.

Royalton too was at the invite, and finished in ninth place as a boys team led by sophomore Chris Borash, who took 10th place with a time of 18:23.75. Anthony Rozycki took 18th for the Royals.

In the girls race, the area teams were paced by Holdingford senior Olivia Mokhtary, who was 17th with a time of 23:16. The Huskers took eighth place as a team.

Royalton finished ninth as a team, led by freshman Grace Neutz’ 22nd place finish of 23:41.

She was not far ahead of Pierz’ top finisher, senior Samantha Winscher, who took 26th with a time of 23:55.

Both the Huskers and Royals also competed at an invite in Long Prairie, Saturday, Sept. 9.

The Holdingford boys team took second place led by a 12th place Ryan finish.

Royalton’s boys team took 18th place as a team led by Rozycki’s 15th place finish.

In the girls race, the Huskers took ninth place as a team, led by Mokhtary’s 23rd place finish.

Royalton finished 16th as a team, and Neutz was 39th with a 23:58. Only one second behind her was 41st place, Erin Borash, a Royalton eighth grader.

All three of the teams will be in Pierz for the annual Pioneer Stampede, Monday at 4:15 p.m.