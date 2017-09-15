Big second half leads Royals to shutout

By Tyler Ohmann

Sports Editor

[email protected]

An unexpected second-half burst helped propel the Royalton football team to a 32-0 shutout of district rival, Parker’s Prairie (PP), Sept. 8. (91717sportsRoyHeldMurphy) Staff photo by Tyler Ohmann

Royalton junior Jackson Held (No. 45) blocks Parker’s Prairie junior Matt Jirik as Royalton senior punter Colton Murphy delivers a punt, Sept. 8, in Royalton.

The home opener looked to be a dog fight between the Royals and Rangers, as neither team scored in the opening quarter.

PP had a chance with a first and goal, but the Royals made a big stop on fourth and goal at the two yard line.

Royalton finally struck in the second quarter when senior Cole Wentland scampered in from 16 yards out.

“The first half was really slow, and I think we had some home opening jitters,” said Royals head coach Jamie Morford. “We had to do some halftime adjustments to fix some blocking schemes that just weren’t quite working and once we got dialed in, it went well.”

This was not unexpected.

“Parkers is a very good team, and before the game I was really nervous, because they have some really good athletes,” Morford said. “They gave us mismatch fits, but we tried to compensate for that and ended up making big plays when we needed to.”

Those halftime adjustments were what the doctor ordered for the Royals, who scored four times in the second half.

Senior fullback Riley Smieja scored three of those four touchdowns, including a 57-yard breakaway run in the third quarter.

In total, Smieja finished with 202 yards on 25 carries.

“Right when we lined up, I would see the holes, big holes, even before we ran it,” Smieja said. “I give the offensive line credit on every single down.”

However, Smieja gives all the credit to his lineman, and he is even happier for another stat, that the Rangers had zero points.

“We pride ourselves on our defense,” Smieja said. “Last year we had five shutouts, and we want to improve on that number.”

“They were big, but we knew what they do, and we knew we had the heart to come out and play,” Smieja said.

The second half barrage was a bit of a shock to Morford, who expected the game to stay close, and not morph into a Royalton blowout.

“I wasn’t surprised about the first half, but I was surprised that the second half kind of went the way that it did, I didn’t expect that,” Morford said.

Junior Jackson Held punched in a three yard score for Royalton’s final touchdown.

Wentland finished with eight carries for 58 yards. Wyatt Lahr hauled in a 31-yard reception that set up a Royals score.

Junior Tanner Wallen anchored the defensive line with four tackles and a sack.

Royalton (2-0) also traveled to play at Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Friday, but results were not available by press time. The Royals will host New York Mills, Friday, Sept. 22.

USA screams past NYM

It was a steady onslaught on the part of the Upsala Swanville Area (USA) football team in a 44-0 smashing of New York Mills, Sept. 8.

The Patriots’ home opener under the lights of the Swanville field, began with two first-quarter scores, one from senior Dalton Louden and another on a hookup from QB Jorgan Kiley to Alex Thieschafer.

Kiley then returned an interception the distance for a score in the second quarter and hit senior Lawrence Mettler for a two-point conversion to put the Patriots up 22-0.

Mettler scored again in the second half as did Michael Lange and Haden Chuba, leading USA to the 44-0 shellacking.

Senior Simon Bryce led the rushing attack with 19 carries for 105 yards. USA outgained NYM 282-56, including a whopping 211-7 advantage on the ground.

Mettler had 68 total yards.

USA (2-0) also hosted Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sundberg, Friday, but results were not available by press time. The Patriots will travel to play Parker’s Prairie, Friday, Sept. 22.