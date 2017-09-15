Community helps Boomerang fill a semi for hurricane victims



A steady stream of people from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5, helped fill a semi by bringing needed supplies to the Boomerang Bar in Little Falls, a collection site for supplies for victims of Hurricane Harvey. Vanessa Popp, who owns the Boomerang with Kelsie Popp and Paulette Warzecha, said the community brought dog food, diapers, clothing, personal items and more, as well as $515 in cash to help the local animal shelter affected by the storm. And the semi was filled with those local donations, she said. Too many volunteers to name helped with the collection, as well as delivering the items to Granite City Tool in St. Cloud, where the items were transported to its store in Texas for dispersal. Pictured with some of the donated items are (from left): Vanessa and Kelsie Popp, and Boomerang employee, Kelsea Howard.