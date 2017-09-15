Council needs to reconsider, retool disc golf course idea

As a veteran disc golfer and advocate for disc golf in general, it disappointed me, to read (yes, I do read non-sports related stories) that the Little Falls City Council has all but decided to give up on bringing a disc golf course to the city.

To be honest, when I first began working here three years ago, I was pretty surprised that there was not a course in town, and that the Belle Prairie course was the only Tyler Ohmann

one in the area.

I also took issue with a couple of things stated in the article.

The first was with Frank Gosiak’s idea to staple down carpet as a tee box.

It is one of the most absurd ideas I’ve heard in a long time.

It would never work, and was clearly proposed by someone who has never disc golfed before.

There is a lot of force that goes into a disc golf throw, and a stapled down piece of carpet would be torn up the first day it was put out, and in so doing, would create an incredible safety hazard.

The other thing I took issue with is that the Council is worried about the course being within biking distance for kids.

This is yet another clear sign that the Council doesn’t understand the subject matter.

In the hundreds of rounds of disc golf that I’ve played all over Central Minnesota, I’ve rarely seen anyone playing who didn’t have a driver’s license.

Disc golf is primarily played by those ages 18-40. Not to say that folks younger or older don’t play, but the vast majority are in that age range. If I have seen younger kids play, or on a course, almost always they are with parents.

Many of the best courses in the area, are off the beaten path, and would likely require anyone to have a car to get there.

However, there is a case to be made for disc golf in the Little Falls area.

Disc golf has been a popular, and relatively inexpensive pastime for decades now. In the past decade it seems that almost every park has a disc golf course.

Disc golf has its benefits for a community: It gives local residents a new way to get out and enjoy parks; it provides another option for folks to get out and get some exercise and perhaps most importantly, it brings in a whole different kind of visitor to the community who may spend money at local establishments.

The implementation of a course can range from simple to very costly for a city, though there are ways to lower costs.

Some courses, such as the one in Royalton, are relatively simple. The Royalton course is nine holes, meandering throughout an already-established trail system. The tee boxes are a buried railroad tie with a little gravel or mulch as the tee box and the signs and scorecards are homemade.

Other courses are much more elaborate, like those found in bigger cities like St. Cloud. They include professionally designed courses with cement tee pads, often very nice or virtual scorecards. They are well maintained and often times very busy.

However, disc golf has its drawbacks as well.

Many disc golfers tend to imbibe adult beverages, and use recreational drugs, which can lead to incidents in the park and all else that comes with mind-altering substances. This leads to the potential need for an increased police presence. However, in my opinion, these types of behaviors also happen at parks that don’t have disc golf, so it is already necessary.

Another potential issue that goes along with the first, is that there will be an increased mess.

With more people in the park, trash receptacles are a must, lest the park become littered with garbage. Empty beer bottles, food wrappers and other pieces of trash will be common if there aren’t enough trash bins which are emptied regularly.

Though it may be a bit selfish, I think that the benefits outweigh the costs, especially if there is a strong advocate who can spearhead and keep an eye on the project.

As far as costs, volunteer labor can significantly cut down on costs, and I would be willing to bet that many people in the community would be willing to come out and mix concrete, and perhaps even donate to the cause of creating a disc golf course in the area.

I hope the Council members will reconsider their decision, and seek the consult of another city that has put in a course or someone who has knowledge, before they make any decisions they will regret.

Tyler Ohmann is the Morrison County Record’s Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]