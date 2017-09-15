Flyers avoid shutout with defensive touchdown

By Tyler Ohmann

Tyler Ohmann

Senior Zachary Opatz’ fumble recovery for a touchdown, kept the Little Falls football team from being shut out by Delano.

Delano had shut down the Flyers at their home opener, Friday, Sept. 8.

Two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown put Delano up 22-0 at halftime.

The Tigers added touchdown runs of 35 and 29 yards in the third quarter to go up 37-0, before Opatz ended the shutout bid.

The Tigers outgained the Flyers 366-83, including 269-21 on the ground. Delano played ball control offense as the Tigers had the ball for 32:59 to the Flyers’ 15:01.

Little Falls senior quarterback Michael Gross went 10-for-20 for 62 yards.

Senior Jake Kapphahn led the Flyers with four catches for 17 yards, and also added 12 yards rushing.

The loss dropped the Flyers to 0-2 on the year.

The Flyers traveled to take on Granite Ridge Conference (GRC) Albany, Friday, but results were unavailable by press time.

The next game for the Flyers will be at home against rival St. Cloud Cathedral, 7 p.m., Friday.