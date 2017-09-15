Freestylin’ Flyers earn dual victory over Ogilvie/Mora

By Tyler Ohmann

Sports Editor

[email protected]

It was freestyle that earned the Little Falls swimming and diving team a 91-87 victory over Ogilvie/Mora in a dual in Ogilvie, Sept. 7.

Freestyle races were where the Flyers did most of their damage, earning wins in three individual freestyle events and a freestyle relay.

Little Falls took its first lead of the dual after sophomore Rachel Pusc clocked in with the fastest time (2:27.39) in the 200 freestyle. In doing so, she earned six points, and helped put the Flyers up 16-14.

That lead was extended to 38-24 after senior Alice Foote blew away the competition in the 50 free with a 28.09 finish, 2.37 seconds faster than teammate Rachel Josephson, who came in second.

Foote put the Flyers up big yet again with another win in the 100 freestyle. She finished in 1:01.55 to earn six more points and put Little Falls up 66-41.

Fellow senior Meghan Fritz continued the Flyers’ freestyle dominance with a 5:18.47 finish in the 400 freestyle, earning six points for the cause.

The 200 free relay team of Pusc, Josephson, junior Hannah Jones and junior Caitlin Gustafson finished first in a time of 2:05.28. The win pretty much put the match out of reach, with the Flyers going up 87-50.

The win was clinched in the 100 back.

Sophomore diver Emma Gustafson earned the only other top finish for the Flyers. She was the top diver with a total of 178.35.

The Little Falls’ 400 freestyle relay team of Pusc, Fritz, Foote and Katie Corbett were also top finishers with a time of 4:27.21.

Little Falls’ next match will be a dual at home against Albany, Thursday.