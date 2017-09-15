Huskers knock off Pioneers in five sets

By Tyler Ohmann

Sports Editor

[email protected]

Both Little Falls and Pierz volleyball shared the same court with the Holdingford Huskers in recent matches. (91717sportsPzPorter) Staff photo by Tyler Ohmann

Pierz junior Jade Porter goes up to try and block a hit from Pequot Lakes’ Sannah Lohmiller.

The Pioneers began with a 3-2 loss to the Huskers on Sept. 7.

Pierz led the match 2-0 after 25-20 and 25-23 wins, but the Huskers bounced back with 25-22 and 25-17 victories in the next two sets. The final set was won 15-11 by the Huskers.

Junior Jade Porter led Pierz with 11 kills and 16 digs. Senior Kylie Porter had 22 digs, 10 kills and 10 assists in the loss.

Holdingford was led by senior Rilee Hohbein’s 16 kills, seven blocks and 22 digs.

Little Falls and Holdingford were both at the Sauk Rapids-Rice Invite, Saturday, Sept. 9.

The Flyers lost against Osakis (25-27, 22-25), 1-2 to Monticello, 0-2 to Braham and 0-2 to Sauk Centre.

Senior Sydney Berg led the Flyers with 34 kills, 22 digs and eight blocks.

Holdingford finished in fourth place in the tournament, beating the hosts in the quarterfinals, but falling 1-2 to Pipestone in the semifinals and 0-2 to Wadena-Deer Creek in the third place match.

Pierz was also in a tournament, Sept. 9, in Pequot Lakes.

The Pioneers won the tournament after winning 2-1 over Pine River-Backus in the title match.

Pierz beat Spectrum 2-0 and 1-1 in pool play, then won 2-1 over Sebeka in playoff semifinals.

Jade Porter had a team-best 28 kills and eight aces. Kelsey Stuckmayer added 37 digs and 25 kills.

Pierz also played a match at home against Pequot Lakes, Tuesday, falling 1-3 to the Patriots.

Pierz won the first set, 25-22, but fell 23-25 in each of the next two, which led to a 19-25 set four loss.

Senior Jordyn Jansen had a team-high 32 digs in the loss.

The Flyers were swept 0-3 by Catherdal, Sept. 7.

Berg converted 52.4 percent of her kills for 13 kills in the loss.

The Flyers also earned a five-set victory against Foley, Tuesday.

The Flyers were won 25-16 in each of the first two sets, but were dominated 25-14 and 25-9 to force a fifth set, where they regained their composure and won 16-14.

Little Falls (3-6) hosts Holdingford (5-3) for a match, Tuesday.

Pierz (7-3-1) will host Foley, Tuesday.