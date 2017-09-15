Recipes from the Past

FROZEN TOMATOES

1 gal. cut up tomatoes

1 1/2 to 2 c. cut celery

2 to 3 onions

1 green pepper

2 tsp. salt

Pepper as you like.

Boil 25 minutes (skim off), cool until warm. Put in pint or quart bags. Cool and freeze. Use in hot dishes or for juice.

PICANTE SAUCE

1 quart whole tomatoes or 1 can of tomato bites

2 fresh jalepeno peppers or 2 red peppers

1 green pepper

GRIND: 2 cloves garlic and 1 large onion.

Add:

1 Tbsp. vinegar

1 Tbsp. sugar

1 tsp. salt

Cook 25 minutes or until thickens. Add as much oregano, cayenne pepper and cumin as desired. This can be canned when tomatoes are in season.

V-8 JUICE

6 quarts of fresh tomatoes not peeled, washed and clean, cut up into quarters

1 med. size bunch of celery, leaves and all, cut up into small pieces

1 large onion, cut into small pieces

1 quart of water

1 green pepper, cut into small pieces

20 whole cloves

Boil for 20 minutes. Run through a Foley mixer or blender. Reheat the juice, add 1 tablespoon white sugar, 2 tablespoons salt, 3 tablespoons lemon juice, 1/8 tsp. pepper. Boil, put into quart jars, seal or refrigerate. Makes 5 1/2 quarts of delicious juice.

TOMATO JUICE

Wash, cut up, and cook 4 to 5 quarts of tomatoes. Leave peelings on. Put soft cooked tomatoes through colander to juice.

3 1/2 tsp. sugar

1 tsp. celery salt

4 tsp. salt

1 tsp. onion salt

1 1/2 tsp. garlic salt

Bring almost to boil, then mix, fill quart jars and cook 20 minutes in hot water bath. (Lightly boil 20 minutes.) Makes a little over 3 quarts.

SPAGHETTI SAUCE

12 – 14 large tomatoes, chop in blender

2 tsp. basil leaves

1 tsp. oregano leaves

2 large onions, cut up

1 – 2 tsp. Italian seasoning

1/2 c. oil

1 tsp. pepper

2 bay leaves

2 tsp. garlic salt

2 tsp. or 4 beef bouillon cubes

1 tsp. canning salt

1 can tomato paste

Simmer 1 hour. Thicken with 1 cup flour mixed with water. Put in jars. Boil 10 minutes.

TOMATOES WITH DILL SAUCE

4 large tomatoes

1 tsp. snipped fresh dill weed or 1/4 tsp. dried dill weed

1/2 c. dairy sour cream

1/4 c. mayonnaise

2 Tbsp. chopped onion

1/4 tsp. salt

Combine all ingredients, except tomatoes, chill. Cut tomatoes in halves. Season with salt and pepper, dot with butter. Broil, cut side up, about 5 minutes. Spoon sour cream mixture over hot tomatoes just before serving.

BAKED SQUASH

3 medium sized acorn squash

Salt to taste

2 Tbsp. margarine, melted

1 1/4 c. chopped, peeled apples (not Delicious

1 small can crushed pineapple, drained

1 Tbsp. margarine

2 Tbsp. brown sugar

Cut squash in half, removing all seeds and cut side down in shallow casserole dish. Add 1/2-inch boiling water, bake at 350° for 40 minutes. Turn squash over and sprinkle cut side with salt. Combine melted margarine and apple, crushed pineapple, brown sugar and mix well. Spoon mixture into each squash shell. Dot each with 1/2 tsp. margarine and return to oven. Bake 30 minutes longer. Serves 6.

CABBAGE – TOMATO – CHEESE DISH

3 c. cabbage, finely shredded

2 tsp. brown sugar

1 1/2 c. stewed tomatoes

1 c. cheese, grated

3/4 tsp. salt

1 c. bread crumbs

1 Tbsp. butter or 2 strips bacon, minced

1/2 tsp. paprika

Cook cabbage for five minutes, drain. Cook tomatoes and seasonings together. Alternate layers of cabbage and tomatoes in buttered casserole. Sprinkle the layers with the cheese and bread crumbs. Dot the top with butter or bacon. Bake at 325° for about 30 minutes, or until the crumbs are brown. Yield: 6 servings.

CANNED APPLE PIE FILLING

Blend in a saucepan:

4 1/2 c. sugar

1/4 c. nutmeg

1 c. cornstarch

1 Tbsp. salt

2 tsp. cinnamon

Stir in 10 cups water and cook until thick and bubbly. Watch close. Add 3 tablespoons lemon juice and 2 – 3 drops yellow food coloring. Pour over apples in jars. Process in boiling water bath 15 minutes for pints and 20 minutes for quarts. Makes 6 – 7 quarts. Use 5 1/2 – 6 pounds apples.

APPLE COLESLAW

4 c. shredded green cabbage

1 Tbsp. milk

1/2 c. red apples, unpared and diced

3/4 tsp. salt

Ground pepper

1/4 c. walnuts

1/8 tsp. paprika

1/2 c. raisins

1 tsp. sugar

1 Tbsp. white cider vinegar

1/2 c. mayonnaise

In small bowl combine mayonnaise, salt, pepper, paprika, sugar, vinegar and milk, refrigerate for 2 hours. Toss cabbage, apples, nuts and raisins with dressing, refrigerate until ready to serve.

FRIED ZUCCHINI

Wash unpeeled small zucchinis and slice into 1/2-inch thick pieces. Beat well, 1 egg and 1/4 c. milk. Heat oil or shortening in fry pan, dip slices in egg mixture and then roll in Bisquick. Fry over medium – low heat until nicely browned. Turn over and fry until brown and tender. For interesting flavor, sprinkle celery salt or garlic salt while frying or parmesan cheese.

VEGETABLE RELISH

1 can ripe olives, chopped

3 tomatoes, chopped

1 (4 oz.) can chopped green chilies

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar

Combine everything in bowl, let set at least 4 hours. Serve with tortilla chips.