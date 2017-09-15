Supreme Court overturns Hensel’s disorderly conduct conviction

By Tyler Jensen

Staff Writer

The Minnesota Supreme Court has overturned a disorderly conduct conviction against Robin Hensel, based on the law being unconstitutional under the First Amendment.

The case stems from two incidents where Hensel was accused of disrupting Little Falls City Council meetings in June 2013.

The first incident occurred June 3, 2013, and involved her having a large sign with pictures of dead and deformed children, along with a sign on her head which blocked the view of other residents present.

Those members of the public were allowed to move up and sit in between Hensel, who was in the public gallery and the Council’s seats.

The Council adjourned that meeting abruptly and rescheduled it to June 7, 2013. Hensel was present at the meeting, and sat in between the public gallery and the Council’s seats. She was told to move by the Council, eventually being removed by police and cited for disorderly conduct.

Hensel challenged the charge saying it was vague, overbroad and violated her First Amendment rights.

The Morrison County District Court and the Minnesota Court of Appeals both ruled against Hensel, but the Minnesota Supreme Court found that the law was overly broad.

“Here, in addition to regulating expressive conduct, the disturbance-of-a-meeting-or-assembly statute covers protected speech as well,” the Court said in its analysis.

It said for a law like this to be constitutional, it would need to be narrower than saying anything that would alarm, anger or disturb others in a public or private place is covered under the law.

Chief Justice Lorie Gildea and Associate Justice Barry Anderson disagreed with the opinion. Anderson said that while the law is broad, the Court should narrow its scope, rather than simply get rid of it.

In his proposal, Anderson recommended adding a clarification that the disturbance at a meeting be caused by conduct rather than speech, and that the Court removes a section saying if someone had reasonable suspicion to know their actions would disturb or anger someone, as that could have a chilling effect on people’s willingness to exercise their right to freedom of speech.

The rest of the Court said even if the law is narrowed, it would still restrict expressive conduct

Associate Justice David Lillehaug did not take part in the decision.

Hensel said the decision was good for citizens and that the citation was a poor decision on the city’s part.

“This decision is a win for Democracy and every Minnesotan. In my opinion, all current city elected officials who were present during my illegal arrest, should immediately resign,” Hensel said.

City Attorney Antoinette Wetzel said Hensel was not arrested, she was escorted out of the meeting and issued a citation.

Hensel said the case may result in the city paying more for insurance from the League of Minnesota Cities.

Mayor Greg Zylka said he has no intent to resign, as at the time, the Council followed the law.

He said he planned to speak with legislators about getting a new law in place that isn’t as broad, but allows governments to hold meetings and conduct business without being disrupted by whomever.

“This is not just a Little Falls and Robin Hensel issue,” Zylka said.

In the meantime, City Administrator Jon Radermacher said attorneys are working on options for the city that do not violate the Constitution.

As for the insurance issue, Radermacher said that is up to the League of Minnesota Cities and it may choose not to change rates based on the one case.

Councilman Frank Gosiak and Council President Jeremy Hanfler declined to comment.

Calls to Police Chief Greg Schirmers were not returned before deadline.

Wetzel declined to comment on Hensel’s call for the city to terminate its contract with her.