Pierz man catches HR ball in historic Twins game

Submitted photo

Scott Funk of Pierz caught the ball when the Twins’ Kennys Vargas hit the seventh home run of the game in the seventh inning against San Diego, setting a ballpark record. The Minnesota Twins is the first team in major league baseball history to homer in each of the first seven innings. Funk bested many people trying to catch that ball. It bounced off the stair rail and rolled, before he dove and recovered the ball. Funk ended up with a cut arm, but said it was worth it. The staff immediately came to take his photo, as this was something that has never happened before (the seven home runs). The Minnesota Twins won the game 16-0, with players Brian Dozier, Jorge Polanco, Eddie Rosario, Jason Castro (hit two), Eduardo Escobar and Vargas hitting the home runs.