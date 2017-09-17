Agendas – Agenda for the Swanville School Board Meeting

Wednesday,

September 20, 2017

7:00 pm

1. Call to Order.

2. Roll Call.

3. Visitors.

4. Approve and/or Amend the Agenda for this Meeting.

5. Approve and/or Amend the Minutes of the August 16, 2017 School Board Meeting.

6. Reports.

a. 7-12 Principal.

b. Elementary Principal.

7. Old Business:

a. Aid Anticipation Certificates.

b. Approve Para.

c. Fall Enrollment.

d. Approve MOUs.

1. ACP.

2. High School Schedule.

e. Other late business to come before the board.

8. New Business.

a. Calendar Conflicts.

1. October Early Dismissal.

2. October Board Meeting

b. Approve Proposed Tax Levy for Taxes Payable 2018.

c. Appoint Census Takers and Approve Their Compensation.

d. Other late items to come before the board.

9. Bills.

10. Adjourn.

PUBLISH: September 17, 2017

(732945)