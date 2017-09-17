Agendas – NOTICE

Royalton Public School
District Regular Meeting
Monday, Sept. 18, 2017
at 6:00 PM
Regular Meeting
ECC/District Office PK 15
School Board
Meeting Agenda
1. Call to Order
2. Pledge to Flag
3. Roll Call
4. Approval of Agenda
5. Approval of Minutes
6. Claims, Accounts and Financial
7. Recognition of Citizens for Input Purposes
8. Reports/ News
a. Business Managers Report
b. Principals Reports
c. Director of Student Activities and Community Education Coordinators Report
d. Superintendents Report
e. Board Committee Reports
9. Action Items
a. Approval of Hirings
b. Approval of Head Coach for Wrestling
c. Approval of Advisor to National Honor Society
d. Approval of Non-Union Contracts
e. Approval to National FFA Convention workshops and activities trip
f. Approval of Purposed Chain of Command
10. Discussion Items
a. Classroom Movies
b. P-Card Usage
c. New Gym Mural
d. Facilitation of the District Mission and Vision Statement
e. Mid State Approval of Joint Powers Agreement
11. Upcoming Meeting Schedule
12 Adjournment
PUBLISH: September 17, 2017
(734717)