County could lose tax money due to alleged mistake made by state

Two businesses are taking the Minnesota Department of Revenue to court for allegedly assessing their properties for more than they are actually worth. If they are right, counties like Morrison will need to pay the bill.

In Minnesota, the state assesses properties used for energy production, energy transportation, railroads and more.

It then tells the counties how much to collect, and if an error was made, the counties have to pay the difference back to the companies.

Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railroad, is challenging the state’s assessment of what its property is valued at for taxes payable 2018.

This means while the county would not write out a check to the railroad, it would lose that tax money in 2018, County Auditor-Treasurer Deb Lowe said.

She did not have an exact amount of what this could cost the county, but Lowe said it would be significant.

“The property value is in the several million dollars,” Lowe said.

One issue the county has had with the state is that while BNSF owns 89 parcels in the county, the state only recognizes and assesses 16 of them.

“The railroad recognizes them, the state doesn’t,” Lowe said. “If the state doesn’t agree with you, they won’t put them on their books.”

That means while the county has those parcels on its maps, it can’t set the values and consequently collect taxes on those properties, Lowe said.

Minnesota Energy Resources Corporation (MERC) is appealing the proposed settlement in its case by the Minnesota Tax Court also.

MERC alleges that the amount the court said it should be paid in a settlement was low and is appealing the decision.

Overall, MERC is appealing assessments going back to 2008.

Commissioner Randy Winscher said the state should just let the county assess the properties.

Lowe said in both cases, until the court cases are finished, the county doesn’t know how much money it will cost now and in lost revenue for future taxes.

Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls, said he is interested in hearing more about the issue as he isn’t fully familiar with the details of the case.

Efforts to contact Sen. Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, were not successful before deadline.