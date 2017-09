Notice of Public Hearings – NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THE MORRISON COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT WILL VIEW THE FOLLOWING PROPERTY(S) FOR VARIANCE APPLICATIONS ON SEPTEMBER 29, 2017. THE BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT WILL LEAVE FROM THE PLANNING & ZONING OFFICE AT 1:15 P.M. TO VIEW THE FOLLOWING PROPERTY(S):

FURTHER, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THE MORRISON COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT WILL HOLD A PUBLIC HEARING ON OCTOBER 3, 2017 AT 7:00 P.M. IN THE COUNTY BOARD ROOM OF THE MORRISON COUNTY GOVERNMENT CENTER, 213 1ST AVENUE SE, LITTLE FALLS, MN 56345 TO CONSIDER THE FOLLOWING APPLICATIONS:

1. Maureen Wacker 5365 Agate Rd; Burtrum, MN 56318 Application for a Variance to expand a non-conforming structure; located in Lot 3 and pt of Lot 4 Haights Heights, Section 6, Township 127, Range 31, Elmdale Township.

ANY CORRESPONDENCE FROM THE PUBLIC MUST BE RECEIVED BY THE PLANNING & ZONING OFFICE AT LEAST ONE WEEK PRIOR TO THE PUBLIC HEARING.

PUBLISH: September 17, 2017

(734372)