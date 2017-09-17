Public Notices – NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

LEGAL NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council (the Council) of the City of Pierz, Morrison County, Minnesota, will hold a public meeting on Monday, September 25, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Pierz City Hall, 101 Main Street South, Pierz, Minnesota. The meeting is relating to a workshop to discuss pavement of an alley way adjacent to PID # 42.0279.000.

All interested persons may appear at the hearing and present their view orally or in writing.

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL

PUBLISH: September 17, 2017

(733352)