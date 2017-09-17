Summons – State of Minnesota

Morrison County

District Court

Judicial District: Seventh

Court File Number: 49-JV-17-1247

Case Type: Juvenile

Summons and Notice

Child in Need of Protection

or Services Matter

In the Matter of the Welfare of

the Child(ren) of:

Stacy Lee Kanieski

Parent

Theodore Edward Sczublewski and

Kevin John Gallus

Parent

NOTICE TO: Kevin John Gallus, above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s).

1. A Child In need of Protection or Services Petition has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Juvenile Court located at 213 1st Ave. SE, Little Falls, Minnesota, alleging that the child(ren) of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) is/are in need of protection or services.

2. Notice is hereby given that the matter of said Child In Need of Protection or Services Petition will be called for hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 213 1st Ave. SE, Little Falls, Minnesota, on October 3, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. or as soon after as the Matter can be heard.

3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date.

4. You have a right to be represented by counsel.

5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including taking permanent custody of the child/ren named in the Petition.

Dated: September 11, 2017

WITNESS, the Honorable

Leonard A. Weiler

Judge of District Court

BY: /s/ Lynn Kapphahn

Court Administrator, Deputy

PUBLISH: September 17, 2017

(732886)