Summons – State of Minnesota

Morrison County
District Court
Judicial District: Seventh
Court File Number: 49-JV-17-1247
Case Type: Juvenile
Summons and Notice
Child in Need of Protection
or Services Matter
In the Matter of the Welfare of
the Child(ren) of:
Stacy Lee Kanieski
Parent
Theodore Edward Sczublewski and
Kevin John Gallus
Parent
NOTICE TO: Kevin John Gallus, above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s).
1. A Child In need of Protection or Services Petition has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Juvenile Court located at 213 1st Ave. SE, Little Falls, Minnesota, alleging that the child(ren) of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) is/are in need of protection or services.
2. Notice is hereby given that the matter of said Child In Need of Protection or Services Petition will be called for hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 213 1st Ave. SE, Little Falls, Minnesota, on October 3, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. or as soon after as the Matter can be heard.
3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date.
4. You have a right to be represented by counsel.
5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including taking permanent custody of the child/ren named in the Petition.
Dated: September 11, 2017
WITNESS, the Honorable
Leonard A. Weiler
Judge of District Court
BY: /s/ Lynn Kapphahn
Court Administrator, Deputy
PUBLISH: September 17, 2017
(732886)