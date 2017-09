NOTICE

TO THE

RESIDENTS OF

HILLMAN TOWNSHIP

The Monthly Meeting of the Hillman Township will be held Monday, September 25, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at the home of the Clerk, Doris Tomala.

Doris Tomala,

Clerk

