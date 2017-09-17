Townships – NOTICE

TO THE

RESIDENTS OF THE

CITY OF ROYALTON

Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held by the City of Royalton at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, October 3, 2017 within the Royalton City Hall located at 12 North Birch Street, Royalton, MN.

Purpose of this hearing is to consider changing Ordinance #4, Tobacco Ordinance, to change the age which allows persons to sell and offer any tobacco products from age 18 to age 16 within the Royalton City Limits.

Leah Walberg

Royalton Deputy Clerk

Leah Walberg

Royalton Deputy Clerk

http://mcrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/09/734538-1.pdf