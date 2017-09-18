Against all odds, young woman recovers from motorcycle accident

In 2005, Melissa Pekar of Burtrum was traveling at about 25-30 miles per hour when the driver in front of her suddenly slammed on his breaks to make a left turn.

Pekar tried to avoid crashing into his vehicle with her motorcycle, but it was too late. She had followed too closely, Pekar said.

“Even though I tried to get around him on the right side, it wasn’t fast enough,” she said. Melissa Pekar had to overcome many obstacles to walk again after a motorcycle accident nearly killed her. Encouraged by a home workout video, today she spurs on others as a Beachbody fitness coach.

Upon impact Pekar broke her left humerus (the long bone in the arm that runs from the shoulder to the elbow), her left arm, spiral fractured three fingers on her left hand and shattered her tibia (shinbone).

She also broke her femur (the thigh bone that makes it possible for a person to walk or jump) and broke nearly all bones in her left knee. Her medial collateral ligament (MCL) and anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tore, as well.

Miraculously, the femur broke above and below the patella (knee cap).

“The way my knee broke and the fact that my ACL and MCL ligaments tore, the doctors couldn’t explain why my femural artery, that runs in a cluster with those ligaments, was intact,” Pekar said.

The only thing Pekar broke on her right side was her thumb, she said.

Another thing that perplexed medical personnel was the fact that she was still alive.

“Based on the X-rays, I should have bled out in eight minutes. The doctors were at a loss because they couldn’t explain medically why I was alive,” Pekar said.

Pekar knows that had she traveled any faster, she would have died. The fact that she was wearing her motorcycle gear — helmet, jacket, boots and gloves, helped her.

“Everything broke within the gear. The only thing that split open was my knee,” she said.

But because of the damage that was done to her leg, Pekar said the doctors had considered amputating it. However, one orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Peter Cole, decided to give it a chance.

Since the accident, Pekar has gone through multiple surgeries, bone grafts and other treatments to reconstruct her knee.

Pekar said the accident changed her life radically. She chooses to have a positive outlook on life. It doesn’t matter what curve ball life throws her, she said.

However, the transition from being a very independent young woman to needing someone else care for her was difficult. Once she was released from the hospital a month later, she was wheelchair bound for several months. In an attempt to cope with her new reality, she started drinking heavily.

“It was such a humbling experience to be 22 and have your mom shower and shave for you. She had to do everything for me for a very long time,” Pekar said.

Reminiscing, Pekar said the accident was the best thing that could’ve happened, because of the many positive things that transpired as a result.

“My sisters and I never really got along so much, but this accident brought the family together,” she said.

Prior to the accident, Pekar’s lifestyle was very much about the nightlife — drinking and partying.

Since she was no longer able to participate in that lifestyle, Pekar said she lost about 90 percent of her social circle.

“Many of those I knew were consumed with alcohol, money and extramarital affairs. It was a lifestyle I was getting sucked into and the accident totally spun me around,” Pekar said.

Before the accident, Pekar worked as a bar server in an Irish pub in St. Paul.

“I was always so active in my job that I never had to work out. I needed to start moving my body,” Pekar said.

She found some of her mom Laurie’s home workout videos.

Pekar started working out to Turbo Jam with Beachbody fitness coach, Chalene Johnson. Even though she couldn’t do anything besides the 10-minute floor routine, Pekar worked her way up to complete the routine twice a day.

“She literally helped change my life. She pulled me from a very dark spot that I was in after the accident,” Pekar said.

Pekar found a source of encouragement in watching Ellen, as well.

“I used to watch her TV program when I was in my wheelchair. I have so much love for her. She always made me smile,” Pekar said.

For a long time Pekar engaged in pool therapy, as well. It was a necessary step in order to re-train her muscle memory.

“I had to re-learn how to walk,” she said.

Another thing that changed after the accident was Pekar’s relationship with food. As a part of her recovery plan, her doctor had instructed her to stop drinking alcohol and have whole foods in her nutrition.

“I needed to eat foods with a lot of vitamins and nutrition and not just rely on the supplement I was taking,” she said.

At first it was a nice transition, until she took it to the extreme.

As soon as she was able, she joined a community center and worked out several hours each day. She also became obsessive about her food intake.

“I was weighing everything. Food just wasn’t fun anymore. It consumed me,” she said.

Over the years, Pekar said she’s learned to view food as God’s blessing to heal her body.

“It spurred me on to know what I’m eating, to ask questions and to make sure I’m my own advocate,” Pekar said.

In 2008, she met Tyler Pekar, who later became her husband. When the two expected their first child, Wyatt, now 5, no one really knew whether or not her body would be able to handle the pregnancy.

“I was really afraid to do any physical activity, because I didn’t know if my body would hold up,” she said.

But one thing Pekar was determined to be able to do regardless of how far along she was, was to touch her toes. She had also heard that a pregnant body releases a hormone that makes the joints more flexible, so she started doing yoga.

Pekar said since her body held up during her first pregnancy, it gave her the confidence to workout during her second and third pregnancies with Brooklyn, 3, and Noah, 8 months.

The accident left Pekar with many scars. It was something she was very self-conscious about for a long time.

“I hated it. I didn’t want to show my body, arms or legs and I didn’t want people to ask me questions about it. I was so jealous when I saw magazine covers with ladies with beautiful legs,” she said.

That all changed one day when another Beachbody fitness coach, Shaun T, told her in a training video to look down on her arm and see where she was. Instead of the scars representing something ugly, they came to represent what she had overcome.

Knowing the impact the Beachbody fitness coaches had on her life, Pekar became a fitness coach for Beachbody in 2015.

“I help people get connected with fitness programs that can help change their life and I guide them every step of the way. I want to help people go from a dark place to a place of light,” she said.

Pekar hosts a new fitness group every month for a 21-day program. She’s named her group “Diehard Dynasty” as the idea originated on the concept of dying to oneself.

“Sometimes we stand in our way of great things. We create excuses as to why we can’t do it. As a fitness coach, it’s neat to take someone from where they are to where they want to be,” she said.

