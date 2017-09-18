Benefit planned to support family of beloved Pierz man

Some of the best memories the Wacker family has of Brian Wacker, 61, of Pierz were made at the Fifty Lakes Campground in Fifty Lakes.

“We had a seasonal spot there. Those were some of the best times. It was something we could do together as a family,” said his wife, Carol. Family and friends are remembering Brian Wacker, left, for his positive attitude, friendly nature and sense of humor. Not for the kidney cancer that ultimately led to his death, Aug. 9. To help the family with the remaining medical expenses and funeral costs, a benefit will be held, Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Pierz Ballroom. Also pictured is his wife, Carol.

Brian was well-known for his positive attitude, friendly nature and sense of humor, Carol said. That is what his friends and family choose to remember him by. Not that the kidney cancer ultimately claimed his life, Aug. 9.

But through the eight years Brian battled cancer, he touched many people’s lives by simply being who he was.

“I think he made it as far as he did because he had a positive attitude. He didn’t let the cancer bring him down,” Carol said.

One thing Brian made sure his family knew every day was how much he loved them.

“We always knew he loved us and he knew we loved him. He was the kind of man who would’ve done everything for his family,” Carol said.

Family was important to Brian. One of the things he enjoyed a lot was to watch the Pierz Healy High wrestling team with his daughter, Kayla.

“Even though we didn’t have any kids in wrestling, he enjoyed watching it. He wrestled when he was in high school,” Carol said.

Brian also enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing golf and drawing.

One drawing Carol holds dear is one he made of a log cabin near a lake with a dock. In the water there was a small boat. There was also a fire ring nearby.

“He put so much detail into it. It’s amazing,” Carol said.

In one way, the drawing represented what they both loved and what they worked toward attaining one day. It was a dream.

Because Brian was very handy, many people often asked him to help them with various projects. If he could help in any way, he was there.

“He had so many friends. He could talk to anybody. He could sit on the bench at Walmart and carry a conversation with a stranger. He was just that kind of person,” Carol said.

Brian is missed by many. Not just by his wife, their children Billie Jo, Rick, Brandon and Kayla and friends, but by all whose lives he touched, Carol said.

Many memories have been made throughout the years. In fact, there are so many good ones, it is difficult to just pinpoint a few.

Brian’s special nickname for his wife was “Ma.” That’s what the people that heard him talk about or to her heard.

“One time when we were at the campground, one of the guys asked if “ma” had a name, because that was all he had ever heard,” Carol said.

Brian and Carol married in August 1993 — three years after they met.

“I was waitressing at a bar and he’d come in and eat. We could joke and laugh about anything,” Carol said.

Those who knew Brian cherish the memories they have of him Accepting his death has been difficult.

“It all just happened so fast. It was a shock to everyone,” said Joelle Lucking, a longtime friend of the Wackers.

Because of Brian’s long battle, a fundraiser benefit was planned to help cover medical and traveling expenses. When Brian died, at first the Wackers and friends considered canceling it, but decided to hold it anyway. This time to help with the remaining medical expenses and the cost of his funeral.

“It has taken a huge financial toll on the family They need help to get back on their feet,” Lucking said.

The benefit will be held Saturday, Oct. 14, starting at 2 p.m., at the Pierz Ballroom in Pierz.

There will also be a silent auction from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., a dinner will be offered to visitors for a freewill offering.

The live auction will start at 7 p.m.

Those who want to donate items to the auctions, may contact Lucking at (320) 360-0308.

A bank account has been set up for the Wacker family at Farmers and Merchants Bank in Pierz for those who want to make a monetary donation.