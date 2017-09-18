Dr. Kroska’s method: A lifestyle change that works

Nearly two years later and 35 pounds lighter, Jerry Wenzel of Randall said he will never go back to his old lifestyle.

“Back then I would just eat whatever I wanted. It didn’t matter what it was. I could eat a whole bag of Snickers and whenever we went to Dairy Queen, I’d order a large Blizzard,” Wenzel said.

That was until he learned more about making healthy choices during a nine-week program Volunteer Coordinator Linda Johnson at the CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital brought to the area. The L.I.F.E. program (Lifestyle, Food and Exercise) that was developed by Dr. David Kroska. Jerry Wenzel, 67, of Randall changed his lifestyle two years ago and started exercising and eating whole foods. As a result, his blood pressure decreased and he is feeling much better.

“He gave us a massive amount of resources and lectured about healthy living. The program is based on years of studies from doctors who have researched people’s eating styles and how it affects health,” Wenzel said.

While some people may believe it is “just another diet,” Wenzel said the program is about making a lifestyle change and not a diet that works around portion control and counting and calculating calories.

“Diets have a 95 percent failure rate when it comes to maintaining longevity. Dr. Kroska teaches a lifestyle change. You completely change your lifestyle and it has a 60 percent success rate,” Wenzel said.

The lifestyle change includes eating whole foods that are nutrient rich and contain less calories, such as fruits, fresh leafy vegetables, beans, legumes, sweet potatoes, quinoa, barley, nuts, avocado, coconuts and more, Wenzel said.

“This lifestyle change lacks in meat. Dr. Kroska doesn’t promote a strict vegetarian diet, but a reduction in meat, especially red meats,” Wenzel said.

Even though poultry and pork still have high cholesterol levels, Wenzel said, they are considered to be a better option. Meats from animals that have been grass fed are also considered to be better.

Another part of the lifestyle change is staying away from sugar and refined foods, such as macaroni and cheese and breakfast cereals.

“Another thing, though, is that while the food industry may take away the sucrose, many still add high fructose corn syrup, which is actually more compromising on the body than sugar,” Wenzel said.

Wenzel is aware that people sometimes hide behind that notion having a sweet tooth is an excuse to not give up sugar. After all, it is something the body has gotten used to and craves. He knows what it’s like, he said.

But in the same way, Wenzel said it usually only takes a few weeks for the taste buds to change.

“It may be hard to pass up on the brownies or candy bars, but if you want to live to an old age, you have to,” Wenzel said.

Wenzel attributes the increased rate of obesity, diabetes, heart disease and cancer in the United States to the eating habits many have.

“I always say, ‘If it’s a plant, eat it. If it is made in a plant, don’t,’” Wenzel said.

While Wenzel participated in the program, he learned that 91 percent of type 2 diabetes, 75 percent of heart attacks and 50-80 percent of all types of cancers are preventable.

“There are many fruits and vegetables that are high in antioxidants that contain chemicals that help prevent cancer. They get rid of the free radicals in our cells. The darker the fruit the more antioxidants it has,” Wenzel said.

When people eat sugar, many don’t understand how bad it really is for the body, Wenzel said.

“The inner lining of our blood cells are made of endothelial cells and the glucose damages these cells. It’s like the sound when you throw a steak on a hot grill. It sears them and as a result, you are more prone to developing diabetes,” Wenzel said.

Living an unhealthy lifestyle can also cause the cholesterol molecules to get stuck underneath the cells and cause hardening of the arteries (atherosclerosis).

Another aspect of making a healthy lifestyle change is exercise. For Wenzel and his wife, Kathy, that often means going for walks with their two dogs and working around the garden.

Wenzel said he read about a study that was done to see the effects of food. In areas, such as Okinawa, before fast food establishments moved in, the longevity rate was 88-89 years.

“Heart disease and diabetes were unheard of. Breast cancer was 80 percent less than in the United States. There were no nursing homes, because the family took care of the elderly,” Wenzel said.

Because he eats nutrient- dense foods, Wenzel said he never goes hungry. As a result of his lifestyle change his high blood pressure has decreased 20 points on the diastolic (indicates the pressure in the arteries when his heart rests between beats) and systolic (the amount of pressure in the arteries when the heart beats).

These days, when the Wenzels go grocery shopping they stay mostly at the outer perimeter of the store. That’s usually where most of the healthier food choices are found, he said.

“We stay away from the middle aisles where they usually have more processed food,” he said.

Wenzel believes the lifestyle change will extend their life expectancy.

For more information or to express interest in the program call Johnson at (320) 631-5432.