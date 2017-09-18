Kathreins named ‘Morrison County Farm Family of the Year’ for 2017

In an ever-evolving cattle industry, there is always something new to learn, said Clint Kathrein of Little Falls.

Recently, the Kathreins were chosen as “Morrison County Farm Family of the Year” by the University of Minnesota Extension. The family was recognized at Farmfest in Redwood Falls, Aug. 3.

Through the Farm Family Recognition Program, the Extension honors farm families across Minnesota for their “contributions to the agricultural industry and their local communities.” Clint Kathrein, left, and his wife, Roxane, believe there’s always something to learn in the continuously evolving cattle industry and are eager to share what they have learned. The Kathreins were recently named and honored as the 2017 “Morrison County Farm Family of the Year.”

“We didn’t expect this, but it is definitely honoring,” Clint’s wife, Roxane said.

Clint and Roxane own and operate “Kathrein Charolais” in Little Falls.

Raising Charolais is not a new concept to Clint. His dad, Steve, raised them. Having grown up in the industry, it was only natural for Clint to carry on the tradition.

Today, the Kathreins have 75 Charolais cows and raise about 75 calves every year.

The bulls are sold for breeding. Some of the heifers are sold as well, but most are used to replace older cows.

Since the Kathreins became a cooperator herd for Leachman Cattle Company of Colorado in Ft. Collins, Colo., most of their bulls are marketed in Colorado.

“We only market a few of our bulls locally,” Clint said.

The Kathreins breed for certain qualities in Charolais. A lot of the cattle they have is selected through the Leachman Cattle Company with a focus on producing low birth weight, above average growth, high marbling (fat content which adds flavor to the meat) and highly feed efficient.

One aspect of raising beef cattle that Clint and Roxane enjoy the most is seeing all the calves that are born.

“I just love being on the farm. It’s so peaceful. It’s a good place to raise kids,” Roxane said.

Growing up on the farm teaches children to be hard workers, to be productive, hold a job and contribute to the community, Roxane said.

The Kathreins often show some of their cattle. The cattle are housed in a barn with central air conditioning.

“Our house doesn’t even have that. They really get pampered. They get bathed daily. Clint also gives them haircuts and makes them beautiful,” Roxane said.

“The quality of their food is equivalent to going to Red Lobster to eat every day. It’s the best of the best,” Clint said.

Video cameras have also been set up in the barn so they can keep a close eye on the cattle during calving.

Besides operating the farm, Clint serves in many other capacities. He’s the president of the Minnesota-Wisconsin Charolais Association, president of the Morrison County Fair Board and treasurer of the Mississippi Valley Cattlemen’s Association. He also actively judges many cattle shows and county fairs.

One thing Clint likes about not having a very large farm is that it allows him to be more active in the agricultural community. Through his involvement, he often learns something new and is able to share it with others. Not only adults, but children, as well.

For many years, their children, Kayla, 20, and Kendra, 18, have shown cattle and sheep with the Livestock Legends 4-H Club and through the Little Falls FFA chapter.

“Clint spends a lot of time educating and talking to the kids. I think it’s very important. Showing livestock is a tool. Not only for the kids because it teaches them work ethic, knowledge of what kind of cattle they can raise, but also public awareness,” Roxane said.

The Kathreins believe cattle shows, whether at the Morrison County Fair or other places, that it debunks the myth that farmers don’t take care of their animals and pollute the land.

It also straightens out a lot of misconceptions some people hang on to.

“A lot of people have a misunderstanding about the industry. They think we abuse our animals and overuse antibiotics, but it’s not true. It’s our livelihood and sometimes our cattle are better taken care of than our kids,” Clint said.

The Kathreins recognize the technological advances and implement some of the practices ion their farm.

“Technology is huge. Nowadays if you’re not using AI (artificial insemination), you’re going backwards,” Clint said.

For the past 10 years, the Kathreins have also implemented embryo transferring practices.

The Kathreins have won several awards throughout the years, but Roxane said, they couldn’t have done it without the support they have.

“We only do what we do because of our support system. We couldn’t have gotten where we are today without the support from our parents, siblings, friends and neighbors. They’ve helped us a lot,” Roxane said.

Roxane also owns and operates her own home for adults with disabilities in Little Falls. After working for 25 years in the field, she felt it was time.

“I wanted to open my own home and give them the best opportunities in life they can have, too,” she said.

Sometimes the adult residents of “Roxy’s House” visit the farm.

“They really enjoy that,” she said.