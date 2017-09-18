Linda Jean Berquam (Johnson), age 75, passed away on Sept. 15, 2017, ending her long 25-year struggle with Alzheimer’s. On her death, she was surrounded by her loving family.

Linda was born February 9, 1942 in Minneapolis.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Theodore Sr.; their four children, Theodore Jr., Timothy, Laura, and Lisa; 10 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

She loved her church, her music, her family, and her friends. A huge hole has been left on this Earth and in our hearts, she will be missed.