Sister Aurora serves the Hispanic community by touching hearts and families with love

When Sister Aurora Tovar became acquainted with the Franciscan Sisters in Rafael de Galeana in Nuevo León in Mexico, she never thought God would one day call her to serve in the United States.

"I though we had enough to do in Mexico. There are a lot of people in need. I never dreamed that I would be called to serve in the United States," Tovar said.

Today, she belongs to the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls.

When Tovar first befriended the Franciscan Sisters in San Rafael in 2004, she already believed in God. She came from a family who had a strong Christian faith.

“I grew up in a Catholic family. We had cows and a lot of goats. I remember one time when a goat was missing and my grandpa said we needed to pray that it would be found. We found it later,” Tovar said.

At first Tovar didn’t know whether or not she wanted to become a nun. But when she saw the impact the Franciscan Sisters made in the community, she was all in.

“When I saw how they worked with the poor people, how they lived to help others and crossed every barrier to do so, I wanted to live my life like they were. They stayed and related with the people,” Tovar said.

The biggest area Tovar has made an impact is within the Hispanic community in Central Minnesota in cities, such as Long Prairie, Melrose, Morris, Pelican Rapids, Rockville and Cold Spring. When she visits the United States, she stays for several months.

During this time, she helps families in any way she can, whether by praying, listening, talking with them or offering advice. As she stays with the families, she is not just a guest, but becomes like family.

Tovar said that sometimes her psychology degree comes in handy when familial conflicts arise.

“Every family has conflicts from time to time. When that happens we pray and reflect,” Tovar said.

Tovar has found that people often can relate to parables and through reflection are able to look at things from a different perspective.

“Jesus told parables to help people understand,” she said.

By speaking in parables, people are also less likely to feel threatened by what is said as it isn’t directly pointed at the person, Tovar said.

“Everybody needs a counselor every now and then. Sometimes some of the feelings and conflicts come from something that happened when they grew up and they bring that with them into their marriage. If they don’t resolve it, it repeats itself,” Tovar said.

One thing Tovar has encountered is that people sometimes misunderstand the Hispanic population. Some people may not fully realize some of the difficulties Hispanic immigrants may face.

“They live in a different culture and country. Latino people in general are family oriented, but when they come here, many end up working long hours. It gives them little time to connect with the family and they may have a hard time to relate to one another,” Tovar said.

Another misconception Tovar has experienced is when some people assume that Hispanic immigrants are unwilling to learn English. But the reality is that there is often little to no time to learn because of long work hours, Tovar said.

By living in the United States, the opportunity to attend college in cities far away are also greater.

“In Mexico it’s easier to attend a college that is closer,” Tovar said.

Serving people is something Tovar enjoys tremendously. It is also something that brings her peace and joy, she said.