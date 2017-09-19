Community Covenant in Upsala welcomes new pastor

Pastor Mark Chapman will begin as senior pastor at Community Covenant Church in Upsala, Sunday, Sept. 24. Chapman, left, and his wife, Linda are excited to be in Upsala.

Pastor Mark Chapman will begin as senior pastor at Community Covenant Church in Upsala, Sunday, Sept. 24. Pastor Jon Kramka from the Northwest Conference of the Evangelical Covenant Church will conduct the 10:15 a.m. installation service.

Pastor Chapman and his wife Linda, both native Minnesotans, recently served for 13 years at Countryside Covenant Church of La Bolt, S.D.

“Linda and I are excited to be here and to join in with what God is doing in Upsala and the surrounding area,” Pastor Chapman said. “With the warm welcome we’ve received from everyone we already feel like we’re home.”

Community Covenant Church is located at 112 South Main Street in Upsala. Sunday Services begin at 10:15 a.m., with Sunday School at 9 a.m. The Wednesday family meal and programming events will begin Oct. 11. Everyone is welcome.