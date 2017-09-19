Royalton chooses homecoming royalty candidates

Homecoming Week at Royalton High School is Sunday – Friday, Sept. 24-29. Coronation of the queen and king will be held Sunday, Sept. 24, at 6 p.m. in the south gym at the high school. The homecoming parade will be followed by a tailgate party in the senior parking lot following the parade. The homecoming game will be Friday, versus the Kimball Cubs at 7 p.m. Homecoming queen candidates include front row (from left): Front Row (L to R): Jordan Tiemann, Kalli Poster, Emily Prokott, Deanna Burczyk and Brooklyn Pekarek. King candidates include back row: Marshall Meehl, Brock Snyder, Dustin Burczyk, Jason Kasella and Cole Wentland.