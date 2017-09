Students at Upsala High School selected their candidates for homecoming queen and king including front row (from left): Gabrielle Bieniek, Anna Woidyla, Stefani Pohlmann, Ashley Biniek and Samantha Thieschafer. Back row: Andrew Prokott, Kyle Bushaw, Bennett Westrich, Dalton Louden and Mathew Herzog. The queen and king will be crowned at ceremonies Sunday, Sept. 24, at 2 p.m. in the Upsala auditorium. The homecoming game will be held in Swanville at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24.